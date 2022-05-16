StockNews.com Upgrades Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.77. Xperi has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $22.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Xperi by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Xperi by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Xperi by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Xperi by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

