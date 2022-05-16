Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

YTEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,081.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.