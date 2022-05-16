Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $80.26 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ziff Davis (Get Rating)
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.