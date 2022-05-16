Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $80.26 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

