Citigroup Lowers Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $193.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.

ZLAB opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $181.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,596,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $792,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 80.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 353,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after buying an additional 157,824 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,195,000 after buying an additional 55,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

