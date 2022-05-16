Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $45.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.21% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.