HomeServe (LON:HSV) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,300 ($16.03).

HSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($15.53) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,255.70 ($15.48).

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 1,069 ($13.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,125 ($13.87). The company has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 850 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 831.04.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

