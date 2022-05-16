The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.00) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNTN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.21) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.53) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.95) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.37) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday.

FRA:FNTN opened at €21.94 ($23.09) on Friday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a one year high of €32.92 ($34.65). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.84.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

