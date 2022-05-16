UBS Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €21.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.53) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.37) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.21) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €21.94 ($23.09) on Friday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a one year high of €32.92 ($34.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €24.53 and a 200-day moving average of €23.84.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

