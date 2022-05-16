TD Securities Lowers First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$12.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.83.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$10.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -405.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.30. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$9.46 and a one year high of C$22.73.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -59.23%.

In other news, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.07, for a total value of C$3,413,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,763,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$388,473,816.15. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total value of C$88,239.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,299.73. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,375 and sold 273,069 shares valued at $4,614,094.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.