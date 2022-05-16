HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a C$19.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.83.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$10.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.93. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$9.46 and a 52 week high of C$22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -405.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$258.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.94, for a total transaction of C$44,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,494,000. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total transaction of C$88,239.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,299.73. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $209,375 and have sold 273,069 shares worth $4,614,094.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

