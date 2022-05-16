BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$10.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.83.

FR stock opened at C$10.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.93. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$9.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.008 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$591,000. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,055,567 shares in the company, valued at C$60,833,505. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,375 and sold 273,069 shares valued at $4,614,094.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

