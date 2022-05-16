Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$58.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EIF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Exchange Income from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.95.

TSE EIF opened at C$44.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 24.96. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.4200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

