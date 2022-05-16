Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Downgraded to “Hold” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$10.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.75.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
DR stock opened at C$8.50 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$6.78 and a 12 month high of C$12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.85. The stock has a market cap of C$261.77 million and a PE ratio of 13.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 35.65%.
About Medical Facilities (Get Rating)
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
