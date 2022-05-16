Raymond James Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$62.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

EIF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Exchange Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Exchange Income from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.95.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$44.93 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$47.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.4200003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

