TD Securities Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$59.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EIF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised Exchange Income from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.95.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$44.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$47.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.41.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.4200003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

