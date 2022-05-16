CIBC Cuts Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$8.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.05.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EDR stock opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$3.99 and a 1-year high of C$9.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.67. The firm has a market cap of C$818.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,764,282.24. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Gordon Shakesby sold 51,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$326,093.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,093.04. Insiders sold 130,120 shares of company stock valued at $881,388 in the last ninety days.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.