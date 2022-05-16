Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) PT Raised to CHF 550 at Morgan Stanley

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 530 to CHF 550 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $361.67.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.1687 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

