Barclays Trims International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Target Price to GBX 200

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.76) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 189.64 ($2.34).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON:IAG opened at GBX 123.16 ($1.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.98. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.05 ($2.59). The company has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.