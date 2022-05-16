SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) vs. Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Head-To-Head Comparison

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% Desktop Metal -173.46% -14.59% -13.30%

This table compares SCVX and Desktop Metal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A Desktop Metal $112.41 million 5.23 -$240.33 million ($0.90) -2.09

SCVX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Desktop Metal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SCVX and Desktop Metal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A Desktop Metal 0 3 3 0 2.50

Desktop Metal has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 445.21%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than SCVX.

Volatility & Risk

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the cybersecurity sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer. In addition, it provides Xtreme 8K platform, designed for industrial, high-temperature production of end-use photopolymer parts, and uses high-powered light sources with a water-cooled DLP chip; Einstein series, designed for dental professionals which offers 3D printing; P4K platform offers series of advanced DLP printer models designed for volume production in precision applications; Envision One platform; which leverages patented CDLM technology for high-volume production of end-use photopolymer parts; D4K Pro platform, designed for jewelry and chairside settings; S-Max platform, which provides digital casting solution; and Robotic Additive Manufacturing, or RAM, platform that offers robotic 3D printing solutions. Further, the company offers S-Print, an entry-level solution for prototypes and small series production in digital casting applications; and 3D-Bioplotter platform which offers biofabrication solution. Additionally, the company provides binder jetting materials, DLP and CDLM photopolymer resins, BMD materials, micro-AFP materials, and bioprinting materials. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare and dental, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

