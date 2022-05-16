Financial Review: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Capital One Financial pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Capital One Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital One Financial and Lifestore Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $32.03 billion 1.50 $12.39 billion $25.43 4.58 Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Capital One Financial and Lifestore Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 1 7 13 0 2.57 Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital One Financial presently has a consensus price target of $169.23, suggesting a potential upside of 45.31%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Lifestore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 34.71% 18.66% 2.67% Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Lifestore Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Lifestore Financial Group (Get Rating)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

