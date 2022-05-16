Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) versus 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Head to Head Review

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bit Digital and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital 5.06% 17.84% 16.45% 9F N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bit Digital and 9F, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 713.95%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than 9F.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and 9F’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.39 $4.86 million $0.14 12.29 9F $192.49 million 0.83 -$346.19 million N/A N/A

Bit Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 9F.

Risk and Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 5, suggesting that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bit Digital beats 9F on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital (Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 9F (Get Rating)

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It provides its services through borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

