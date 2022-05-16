Analyzing OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and MVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 37.24% 20.13% 1.91% MVB Financial 22.65% 12.85% 1.21%

58.2% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of MVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. OP Bancorp pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MVB Financial pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OP Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OP Bancorp and MVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $80.18 million 2.19 $28.84 million $2.08 5.59 MVB Financial $146.02 million 3.14 $39.12 million $2.64 14.29

MVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for OP Bancorp and MVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A MVB Financial 0 1 0 1 3.00

MVB Financial has a consensus price target of $54.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.78%. Given MVB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Summary

MVB Financial beats OP Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OP Bancorp (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of January 27, 2022, the company operated nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. It also had four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About MVB Financial (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers title insurance; and integrated regulatory compliance, state licensing, financial crimes prevention, and enterprise risk management services that include consulting, outsourcing, testing, and training solutions. Further, the company offers a customizable suite of fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and consulting for the development of online and mobile banking platforms, and digital products for Fintech companies, as well as develops software. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six full-service branches in West Virginia and two full-service branches in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

