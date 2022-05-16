Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) vs. Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Financial Analysis

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and Resideo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Proptech Acquisitions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Resideo Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crown Proptech Acquisitions presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.98%. Resideo Technologies has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.53%. Given Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crown Proptech Acquisitions is more favorable than Resideo Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Proptech Acquisitions and Resideo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Proptech Acquisitions N/A -94.27% 2.42% Resideo Technologies 4.72% 12.62% 4.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Resideo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Resideo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown Proptech Acquisitions and Resideo Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Proptech Acquisitions N/A N/A $6.69 million N/A N/A Resideo Technologies $5.85 billion 0.58 $242.00 million $1.88 12.32

Resideo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Crown Proptech Acquisitions.

Summary

Resideo Technologies beats Crown Proptech Acquisitions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers temperature and humidity control, thermal water, and air solutions; and security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software products under the Honeywell Home brand. In addition, the company distributes security products comprising video, intrusion, and access control products; and smart home, fire, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communication, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products to contractors that service non-residential and residential end-users. It sells its products through a network of distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers, as well as retail and online channels. Resideo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

