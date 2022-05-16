Head to Head Contrast: Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) vs. COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Maris-Tech and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94%

This table compares Maris-Tech and COMSovereign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maris-Tech $2.08 million 1.93 N/A N/A N/A COMSovereign $9.43 million 2.19 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Maris-Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COMSovereign.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Maris-Tech and COMSovereign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

COMSovereign beats Maris-Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maris-Tech (Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual-channel low power encoder systems, multi-channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in unmanned vehicle and drone, space, homeland security, defense, and commercial industrial markets and applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About COMSovereign (Get Rating)

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies. It also offers intelligent batteries and back-up power solutions for use in cellular towers and other radio access network infrastructures, as well as automotive, aerospace, and marine vehicles; and tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as communication applications for national defense and security customers. In addition, the company is developing silicon photonic devices used in data interconnects, communication networks, and computing systems. Further, it provides maintenance and support services, as well as other professional services, such as engineering, designing, and developing a range of next-generation network systems and system components. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to ComSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. ComSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

