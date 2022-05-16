Analyzing GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) & Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GreenBox POS and Wilhelmina International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $26.31 million 4.74 -$26.45 million ($0.68) -4.24 Wilhelmina International $56.81 million 0.41 $4.52 million $0.58 7.83

Wilhelmina International has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS. GreenBox POS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wilhelmina International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GreenBox POS and Wilhelmina International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.49, suggesting that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -100.57% -34.95% -22.26% Wilhelmina International 4.94% 14.73% 8.53%

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats GreenBox POS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenBox POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. The company offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. It is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

