HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.18 ($71.77).

HEI opened at €52.18 ($54.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.01 ($49.48) and a 12 month high of €76.98 ($81.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.39.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

