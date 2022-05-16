StockNews.com Upgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to “Buy”

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $107.71.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

