BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.24. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $48.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,828,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BankUnited by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 11.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BankUnited by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.