BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
BKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
BKU stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.24. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $48.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.
In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,828,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BankUnited by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 11.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BankUnited by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
