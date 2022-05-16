Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $56.30 on Friday. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $80.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.
In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,323,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 298,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
About Brink’s (Get Rating)
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
