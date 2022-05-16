Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $56.30 on Friday. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $80.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,323,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 298,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

