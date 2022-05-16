Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

SIM opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81. Grupo Simec has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $621.33 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.20%.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

