Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIMGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

SIM opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81. Grupo Simec has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $621.33 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.20%.

About Grupo Simec (Get Rating)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.