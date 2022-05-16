StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acme United stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Acme United has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acme United by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Acme United by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Acme United by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Acme United by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

