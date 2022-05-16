StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Acme United stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Acme United has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.
About Acme United (Get Rating)
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.