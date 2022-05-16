Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MFC. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.88.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.34. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$21.75 and a 52 week high of C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

