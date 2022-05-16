StockNews.com Downgrades Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) to Buy

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

DLNG opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.