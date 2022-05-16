Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

EBR opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,662 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth $6,334,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth $5,114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 284,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 349,374 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.