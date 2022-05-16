StockNews.com Downgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to Hold

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $92.59 on Friday. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

