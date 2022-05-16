Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Shares of WMK stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.13.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.
Weis Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
