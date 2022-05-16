Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.13.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 27.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 48.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 235.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

