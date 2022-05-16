StockNews.com Upgrades Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) to “Hold”

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

WOR opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 22.7% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 89.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

