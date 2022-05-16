Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCLI stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $99.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.