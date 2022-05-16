Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BCLI stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $99.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.46.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
