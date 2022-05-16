StockNews.com Downgrades Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to Hold

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

NYSE:RGA opened at $117.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $129.63.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $6,305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $13,990,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

