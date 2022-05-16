SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
SEAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.
Shares of SEAS opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.13.
In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 137.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 115,493 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $262,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
