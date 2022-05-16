SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Shares of SEAS opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.13.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 137.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 115,493 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

