Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $110.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at $192,510.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

