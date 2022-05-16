UGI (NYSE:UGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

UGI stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. UGI has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC grew its position in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 466,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 174,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

