CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get CarLotz alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

LOTZ stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.42.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). CarLotz had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarLotz will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 27.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarLotz by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CarLotz by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarLotz (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.