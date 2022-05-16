SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPTN. CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.63. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in SpartanNash by 13.7% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

