Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $554.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth $353,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 34.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

