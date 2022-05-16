Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH opened at $77.51 on Friday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $67.87 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.15.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.