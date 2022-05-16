Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,202,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 257,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 63,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

