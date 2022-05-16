Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) to Hold

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

KINS stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 68,889 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

