Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

NASDAQ MILE opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Metromile has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $128.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Metromile ( NASDAQ:MILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. Metromile had a negative return on equity of 53.90% and a negative net margin of 130.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metromile will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metromile by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 111,780 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Metromile by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metromile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks.

