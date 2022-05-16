StockNews.com Downgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Hold

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $223,906.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 31.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 39,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

